Average erect penis length has increased 24 percent globally

After making some adjustments to their data with respect to the age, area, and population of the subjects, they discovered that globally, men have witnessed 24 percent growth in the average erect penile length between 1992 to 2021.

So is this good news or bad?

The dilemma of penis length

While the majority of sexual health experts suggest that penis size has no effect on a person’s reproductive health or fertility, there are a few controversial research works that hint that it is comparatively difficult to conceive a child with a penis smaller than a particular size.

The authors of the current study also found no relation between penis size and men’s ability to procreate during their analysis. However, they wonder why erect penis length is increasing while other parameters linked to reproductive health, such as testosterone levels, sperm count, male fertility, and libido are following a negative trend.

“Given the trends we'd seen in other measures of men's reproductive health, we thought there could be a decline in penile length due to the same environmental exposures," told Michael Eisenberg, one of the study authors and a urologist at Stanford Health Care.