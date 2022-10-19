Nicotine-degrading bacteria can save humans from smoking-related diseases

However, a team of international researchers has now figured out a way to deal with this addictive chemical. They have discovered that the bacteria species Bacteroides xylanisolvens (also found in the human gut) has the power to degrade nicotine that gets accumulated inside an organism's gut. The researchers tested the bacteria in a mouse model where it was also able to restrict the growth of fatty liver disease, a condition that occurs due to smoking.

These findings hint towards a possibility that maybe in the future, the bacteria could be employed to reduce the progression of smoking-related diseases in humans.

Here is how the bacteria break down nicotine

During smoking, nicotine is absorbed by the lungs, and later it is metabolized or processed by the liver. The chemical adversely affects the liver by releasing toxins and causing inflammation. Some previous studies have confirmed that it also leads to liver injuries, triggers the formation of excessive connective tissues and red blood cells, and increases the risk of diseases like blood cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in humans.

The researchers examined nicotine accumulation in the stool and serum samples of two groups. The first group included 30 individuals who were regular smokers, and the second group incorporated the same number of non-smokers. They observed a high concentration of addictive chemicals inside the samples that were taken from smokers.

Then the researchers performed a similar experiment with mice. They exposed one group of mice to nicotine and compared nicotine levels in their serum and stool samples with another group of normal mice. Again, nicotine levels were found to be higher in mouse models that were exposed to nicotine.