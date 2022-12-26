Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer

Bacterial therapy has come into prominence as a new method to treat cancer lately. However, even though this therapeutic modality has swiftly advanced from laboratory studies to clinical trials in the previous five years, the most successful treatment for some forms of cancer may be in combination with other medications.

Minimizing any additional toxicity

The study combined bacterial medicines with other therapy techniques to increase therapeutic effectiveness while minimizing any side effects.

"We envision a fast and selective expansion of our pipeline to improve treatment efficacy and safety for solid tumors," said Dhruba Deb, the first author of the study and an associate research scientist who studies the effect of bacterial toxins on lung cancer in Professor Tal Danino’s lab in Biomedical Engineering.

"As someone who has lost loved ones to cancer, I would like to see this strategy move from the bench to bedside in the future."

Medical MRI Scan stock photo. da-kuk/iStock

Making use of RNA sequencing

The researchers employed RNA sequencing to determine how cancer cells respond to bacteria at the cellular and molecular levels. They first developed a theory hypothesis on which molecular pathways in cancer cells contributed to the cells' resistance to bacterium treatment, and then to test it, they used current cancer medications to block these pathways.