Around 1550 BC, the ancient Egyptians provided the first known description of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) – "sending forth heat from the bladder" and now the condition has increasingly become common in women and people assigned female at birth (AFAB).

For decades, antibiotics have been widely used to treat and cure urinary tract infections (UTIs), which are bacterial infections that often cause painful urination.

As bacteria appear to be becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, scientists are now investigating the viability of bacteriophage-based treatments. Bacteriophages (also known as phages) are small viruses with the ability to naturally destroy a specific bacterium.