Big data study refutes claim about Covid vaccines posing high risk of blood clots

One of the most common fears around the Covid-19 vaccine has been thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a rare disorder that causes blood clots to form in blood vessels in the body. The fear wasn’t unsubstantiated since many cases of blood clots or pulmonary embolisms emerged after people were inoculated with adenoviral vector-based vaccines. Later, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) was recognized as a rare complication of specifically adenoviral vector-based vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also later issued a preference for mRNA vaccines.

This has, in turn, bolstered anti-vaxxers. Now, anti-vaxxers have been around for as long as vaccines. The term ‘anti-vaxxers’ refers to people who refuse to get vaccinated due to perceived fears and various other reasons. Basically, they want to call their own 'shots', if you will.

But now, much to the chagrin of anti-vaxxers, a new study published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science claims that covid vaccines pose minimal risk of blood clots.

Minimal risk of blood clots from the virus

As per World Health Organization’s estimates, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 6,908,554 people worldwide. A total of 13.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far.

It’s a well-established fact at this point that immunization safeguards people from harmful diseases and conditions. But often, there are side effects to certain vaccines as well.

This recent study, undertaken by researchers at the University at Buffalo in New York, was launched to investigate whether receiving a Covid vaccine put people at a higher risk for developing blood clots.