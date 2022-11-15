Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity

As described in a paper in Nature Medicine, published in August, the trial followed the two patients, Robyn Baldwin, 58, and Lena Tolly, 48, for six months, during which the implanted device monitored activity in a brain region called nucleus accumbens which has been implicated in addiction.

Now, their binge eating isn't what is typically considered binging. The NYT reported that the patients' condition is in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which involves binging multiple times a week, followed by feelings of losing control and feeling disgusted.

The researchers had previously used deep brain stimulation to calm the neurons in the nucleus accumbens of mice and were able to prevent the animals from binging.

But, would it work in humans?

The device stimulated the brain region, disrupting craving-related signals

Each woman was provided with a 5,000-calorie feast of their favorite foods when they weren't hungry. The women, who had described their 'specific emotional triggers' that could set off a binge, permitted the researchers to prompt them to binge with those triggers for the study's purpose, reported NYT.

The device which was used to record signals from and stimulate the brains of the mice is commercially available and approved for treating drug-resistant epilepsy. It is surgically placed beneath the scalp, with wires running through the skull to the nucleus accumbens in each hemisphere of the brain, as per the release.