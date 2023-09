A stem-cell-based artificial liver created by researchers at the Southern Medical University has now been approved for clinical trials by regulators in China. If the problems are cleared successfully, the novel approach could help millions of people battling liver failure worldwide, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Liver failure is when the liver stops working abruptly due to an infection or prolonged exposure to substances such as medications or alcohol. According to some estimates, China logs nearly one million liver failure cases yearly, which does not have treatment but only ways to manage the condition.

A liver transplant is the only way to overcome this condition. Still, hurdles such as the lack of sufficient donors, high costs of surgery, and the need for lifelong immunosuppressants for the recipient make it an option for a minimal number of benefactors.