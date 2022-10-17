Cancer vaccine could be ready for use by 2030, say BioNTech founders

Similarly, the technology can be used to train the immune cells to identify protein present in cancerous cells and then destroy them. BioNTech already has multiple cancer vaccine candidates in clinical trials and is hopeful that its COVID success will aid its cancer work as well.

BioNTech's pipeline of vaccines is broad and includes cancers of the bowel, skin, lung, head and neck, prostate, and ovaries. Some of the vaccines are in Phase 2 trials currently, and Özlem Türeci, BioNTech's chief medical officer, is hopeful that regulators can use the same processes used for the COVID vaccine to authorize cancer vaccines as well. Doing so would ensure that cancer vaccines can be made available to patients before 2030.

Waning interest in COVID vaccines

A scientist who has spent over 20 years on the technology, Türeci isn't certain that her company would have a cure for cancer but is hopeful that breakthroughs made in the area can be used to advance the cause.

With the coronavirus now becoming endemic, people, as well as governments, are no longer interested in vaccines the way they were in 2021. According to a Financial Times report, vaccine makers such as BioNTech and Moderna are expected to see a sharp drop in their revenues by as much as 33 percent over the next two years as a result of the waning interest.