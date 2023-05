Bipolar disorder is one of the most misunderstood mental health conditions. It is a complex condition that affects nearly 46 million people worldwide.

It is a mood disorder characterized by episodes of extreme mood swings, including manic highs and depressive lows. It can significantly impact daily life, relationships, and overall well-being.

While the exact cause of bipolar disorder is unknown, research suggests that it may be caused by a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors.

Due to the complex nature of the disorder, it is often misunderstood and difficult to diagnose, treat, and manage. Here we will try to understand how bipolar disorder manifests itself and the available treatment options.