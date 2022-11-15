TikToker has discovered his bones are black - Here's why

"My bones are black. Like, the bones in my body are black," he said. "And it's because I have something called 'minocycline' black bone disease."

In high school, Archie had minocycline, a tetracycline antibiotic, to treat his acne. He appeared to have no adverse effects for years, assuming nothing of it. But as soon as Archie's wisdom teeth started to erupt, he realized there was a problem.

"My wisdom tooth came in, and it was black, and I was like 'oh my god my teeth are rotting," he said in the TikTok video. "And it turns out that my jaw's black, and probably the rest of my skull and most of my bones [are too] according to my doctor."

X-ray image of shoulder. temet/iStock

What exactly is it?

"Alkaptonuria is a monogenic disease leading to an enzyme deficiency, causing the accumulation of homogentisic acid (HGA) at 2,000 times the normal rate. The HGA binds to cartilage and bone and pigments, turning it black in a process called ochronosis - hence its name of Black Bone Disease," says Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases.

According to NHS, a person with alkaptonuria may begin to have joint issues in their 30s. They frequently the first experience lower back pain and stiffness, then knee, hip, and shoulder pain.