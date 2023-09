Marijuana is the third most often used narcotic on a global scale. A recent study revealed that marijuana users have much higher levels of heavy metals in their blood and urine than non-users.

Researchers discovered greater amounts of lead and Cadmium related to long-term health problems.

The cannabis plant is considered a metal hyperaccumulator, which means it can absorb and accumulate particular metals present in soil, fertilizers, water, and pesticides. These metals can also end up in human bodies when they are consumed in the form of drugs.

High amount of metals

This result was reached after studying approximately 7,200 persons.

A team of researchers, including those from Columbia University, meticulously evaluated blood and urine samples gathered between 2005 and 2018. The samples were taken as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, an initiative of the National Center for Health Statistics.