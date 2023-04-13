Scientists identify blood sugar molecule to predict Alzheimer’s onset ten years in advance

“The role of glycans, structures made up of sugar molecules, is a relatively unexplored field in dementia research. We demonstrate in our study that blood levels of glycans are altered early during the development of the disease. This could mean that we’ll be able to predict the risk of Alzheimer’s disease with only a blood test and a memory test,” said Robin Zhou, the first author of this study, in a statement.

A 17-year-long study

The team conducted this study on 233 participants at the Swedish National Study on Aging and Care in Kungsholmen to evaluate different biomarkers for dementia. The participants' samples were collected between 2001 and 2004. In addition, all participants were checked on a regular basis for signs of memory loss and dementia. The authors also performed follow-ups every three to six years for a total of 17 years.

The researchers were able to demonstrate the role of glycans in the blood, which may allow the disease to be detected early, through this study.

In this disease, brain neurons begin to die as a result of an accumulation of the proteins amyloid beta and tau. The authors previously demonstrated a link between tau protein and glycan levels in Alzheimer's disease patients.

“We also show that a simple statistical model that takes into account blood glycan and tau levels, the risk gene APOE4 and a memory test, can be used to predict Alzheimer’s disease to a reliability of 80 percent almost a decade before symptoms such as memory loss appear,” said Sophia Schedin Weiss, corresponding author.