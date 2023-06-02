A body-positive nonprofit replaced staff with an AI chatbot – the move backfired

On March 31, the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), the largest nonprofit dedicated to eating disorders, decided to replace its human associates with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Tessa tasked with providing support to people with eating disorders.

But the move backfired.

In a now-viral Instagram post, Sharon Maxwell, a weight-inclusive consultant, claimed she spoke to Tessa, who provided problematic information to her on losing weight and healthy eating tips.

“If I had accessed this chatbot when I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I would NOT have gotten help for my ED. If I had not gotten help, I would not still be alive today,” wrote Maxwell.