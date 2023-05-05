Boston doctors successfully perform novel fetal surgery

Doctors in Boston successfully undertook a novel fetal surgery to treat a rare brain condition known as vein of Galen malformation, according to a report by CNN published on Wednesday.

The ultrasound-guided procedure was among the first for this condition that develops when the blood vessel that carries blood from the brain to the heart, known as the vein of Galen, doesn’t develop properly. This results in a significant amount of blood stressing the vein and heart and can lead to a variety of health problems.

“Tremendous brain injuries and immediate heart failure after birth are the two big challenges,” Dr. Darren Orbach, a radiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and expert in treating the condition, told CNN.