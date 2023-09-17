BPA exposure too high for most Europeans, report warns

A new report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) warns that millions of Europeans could be exposed to unsafe levels of Bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical widely used in plastics and food packaging. The report is based on data from a large-scale human biomonitoring study that measured BPA levels in urine samples from 11 EU countries.

Bisphenol A

BPA is a synthetic compound that can interfere with the body’s hormonal system and cause various health problems, such as immune system damage, reduced fertility, and allergic skin reactions. The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) recently lowered the safe daily intake of BPA from 4 micrograms per kilogram of body weight to 0.005 micrograms, based on new scientific evidence.