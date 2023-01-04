New cancer vaccine makes cancer cells kill their own family

Today, we’ll reveal the details of a recently published research work highlighting a dual-action brain cancer vaccine. It was developed by a team of scientists at Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH).

What’s exciting is that the team successfully tested their vaccine on a mouse model having glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive brain cancers. The results of this experiment were promising.

Using cancer cells as “cancer-killers”

The dual-action brain cancer vaccine causing tumor death. Kok Siong Chen and Khalid Shah

Although cancer vaccines are an active area of research, the approach proposed in the current study is quite distinct. Instead of using inactivated tumor cells, The scientists at BWH gene-edited and engineered (repurposed) living tumor cells.

Typically, therapeutic tumor cells are first inactivated by lysis or irradiation before being re-administered into a subject’s body to enhance immunogenicity (immunity resulting due to the action of a foreign substance). The researchers suggest that during clinical trials, this therapeutic approach has only delivered limited or no health benefits against brain cancer.

Therefore, they decided to go with a different dual-action approach. This distinct therapeutic method involved transforming living tumor cells into agents that could trigger tumor-killing actions and anti-cancer immunity inside a patient’s body.

While explaining this in detail, study author and Vice Chair of Research at BWH, Khalid Shah, told IE, “Living tumor cells possess an unusual feature to home to their fellow tumor cells. Taking advantage of this unique property, we engineered living tumor cells using the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 and subsequently engineered them to release tumor cell killing and immunomodulatory agents to prime the immune system for a long-term anti-tumor response.”