Childhood developmental disorders can have a lifelong impact, and a new study has found that their cause might emerge even before a child is born with implications for prenatal care and beyond.

The research, published in a new study in the journal Nature Neuroscience, looked at data from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, a US government-funded study of child and adolescent brain development with an enrollment of almost 12,000 kids between ages 9 and 10, and looked for genetic patterns that have been tied to psychiatric disorders in adults.

The researchers, led by computational geneticist Phil H. Lee, Ph.D., along with other researchers at the Mass General Center for Genomic Medicine, part of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), found that a "constellation" of genes expressed in the brain while a fetus is still in the womb increases the risk of developing many common psychiatric disorders like ADHD and depression.