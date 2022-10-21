A brain-eating amoeba kills a boy in US. Here's what you need to know about the disease

As reported in The Washington Post, this would be the first report of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is Nevada's second fatality caused by the brain-eating amoeba.

What is Naegleria fowleri?

"Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in bodies of warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers, and geothermal water, such as hot springs. The amoeba infects people by entering the body through the nose and traveling to the brain. It cannot infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person. The infection is extremely rare and almost always fatal," says the Southern Nevada Health District.

Headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting are the early signs of the condition. The disease often results in death five days after symptoms appear.

Naegleria fowleri is a naturally occurring amoeba and there is no regular test for it. Although the risk is modest, recreational water users should always consider there is a risk when they enter warm fresh water. Previous water testing has indicated that it is frequently detected in freshwater areas.

“The location and number of amoebae in the water can vary over time within the same lake or river, which means posting signs can create misconceptions,” she said. “If there are no signs people may think there is no risk, or if there are signs, they may think the risk is limited to the area where the sign is posted,” told Jennifer Sizemore, the chief communications officer at the Southern Nevada Health District, to The Washington Post.