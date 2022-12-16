Brain-eating amoeba: Here’s how naegleria fowleri kills

She was swimming on a hot day in July at a water park when she contracted the organism, and an uncommon infection took her to Arkansas Children's Hospital. She was in critical condition when she entered the facility; she was unresponsive and unable to breathe without a breathing tube.

“I was determined that I wasn’t going to lose her,” Kali’s mom, Traci Hardig, told CNN. “I’m so thankful and blessed… it’s just a miracle.”

One of Kali's attending doctors, Dr. Sanjiv Pasala, reported that medical professionals began treating her immediately with anti-fungal medication, antibiotics, and a brand-new experimental anti-amoeba medication they obtained directly from the CDC. Her body temperature was lowered to 93 degrees. In some cases of brain injury, doctors have employed that method to retain unharmed brain tissue.

“It was a long haul. We were in ICU for 22 days,” Kali's mom said. “It was like riding a rollercoaster – I mean, one-moment things would be going good, and then the next moment, something else could happen.”

Another survivor was a 16-year-old boy

In the same year, Sebastian Deleon got infected by naegleria fowleri and recovered. However, he wasn't as lucky as Kali. as he lost his motor skills, according to Click Orlando.