Explainer: Everything to know about brain-eating amoeba that's spreading in the US

Now, it is time to learn everything about the infective amoeba:

What is an amoeba?

An amoeba, also known as an amoeboid, is a type of cell or unicellular creature that can change shape by extending and retracting pseudopods. Amoebae are found in every major lineage of eukaryotic species and do not belong to a single taxonomic category. Amoeboid cells can be found in fungi, algae, and mammals, in addition to protozoa.

Well, it's a piece of information out of a biology book; there is more. One species of amoeba causes an irreversible brain infection: Naegleria fowleri.

Naegleria Fowleri, popularly known as a "brain-eating amoeba," is a species of the genus Naegleria and a shape-shifting amoeboflagellate excavate. It is a free-living, bacteria-eating microbe that can be pathogenic and cause naegleriasis, also known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a very rare, abrupt, severe, and typically fatal brain illness (PAM).

How does amoeba cause a sickness?

As you remember, a boy was diagnosed with PAM after swimming in Lake Mead. Let's take a look at how the disease occurs.

Amoeba cannot reproduce by dividing while they are in flagellated form. However, if they lose their whip, they can split. People bathing in muddy waters, lakes, swimming pools, and stagnant waters are mostly transmitted nasally and sometimes by the oral route (by mouth) and transform into amoeba here.