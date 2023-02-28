Scientists grow brain tissue using electrically charged hydrogel

The hydrogel offers optimal adhesion for cells

Researchers first developed a hydrogel material that could maintain the survival of neural stem cells. Then they found that a neutral hydrogel comprising an equal amount of positively and negatively charged monomers offered the best cell adhesion.

To achieve brain tissue stiffness, the scientists adjusted the crosslinker molecule ratios. Following this, they developed pores in the gel that could serve as a suitable environment for cell culture.

"When I saw the 3D structure of the porous hydrogels that my colleague Tomáš showed in a meeting, I thought they could be utilized in regenerative treatments as a scaffold for growing nerve cells," said lead author Satoshi Tanikawa in an institutional press release.

As the next step, the gel was soaked in a growth factor serum to boost blood vessel growth. After that, it was implanted in damaged areas of mouse brains. Three weeks later, researchers observed that cells and neuronal cells from the surrounding host brain tissue had entered the hydrogel. Additionally, blood vessels had also grown.

Subsequently, the researchers introduced neural stem cells into the hydrogel. After a period of 40 days, the team noted a high survival rate among the stem cells, with some having differentiated into neuronal and neuron-maintaining astrocyte cells.