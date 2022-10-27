Major breakthrough in cancer research: Papers reveal 'dark matter' that contributes to disease's growth

Professor Trevor Graham, Director of the Centre for Evolution and Cancer at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), said in a statement: "We've unveiled an extra level of control for how cancers behave – something we liken to cancer’s 'dark matter.' For years, our understanding of cancer has focused on genetic mutations which permanently change the DNA code. But our research has shown that the way the DNA folds up can change which genes are read without altering the DNA code and this can be very important in determining how cancers behave."

The research was led by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, Human Technopole in Milan, and the Queen Mary University of London.

Epigenetic changes are involved in cancer's evolution

In the first paper, the researchers collected 1,373 samples from 30 bowel cancers and looked at epigenetic changes as cancers grew. Their observations showed that epigenetic changes are common in cancerous cells, are heritable, and were present in cancer cells that had "survival advantages."

The second paper intended to study why cancer cells within the same tumor can be different from one another. So, the researchers looked at the DNA sequence in diverse samples taken from different parts of the same tumor. The study revealed that less than two percent of "changes in the DNA code in independent areas of a tumor were associated with changes in gene activity and variation in cancer cell characteristics throughout tumors is often governed by factors other than DNA mutations".

With these studies, scientists were able to track the influence of epigenetic control on the growth and evolution of bowel cancers. They also noted that epigenetic changes are heavily involved in cancer's evolution.

"I hope our work will change the way we think about cancer and its treatment – and should ultimately affect the way patients are treated. Genetic testing for cancer mutations only gives us part of the picture about a person’s cancer – and is blind to ‘epigenetic’ changes to how genes are read. By testing for both genetic and epigenetic changes, we could, potentially, much more accurately predict which treatments will work best for a particular person’s cancer," said Graham.