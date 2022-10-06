Breakthrough in finding a new gene target for aggressive lung cancer

The subtype

The aggressive subtype of this cancer is called P subtype, and currently has no cure or effective treatment. Many patients and their families learn, unfortunately, that there are limited treatment options for small-cell lung cancer. “This type of cancer is resistant to a lot of drugs and not many studies focus on it,” said Lu Wang, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “By identifying this important gene, we now have a very good drug target to work with."

Lack of treatment options

Wang mentioned the difficulty in explaining the lack of effective treatment for this specific cancer. “It’s devastating to patients and their families,” Wang said. But this new gene target gives them hope.

The bigger issue is that treatment has remained unchanged for so many years. Many families rely mainly on chemotherapy for medical care. In doing so, oftentimes the patients develop a form of chemo-resistance, or a failure in response to the drug, causing the cancer to spread.

Wang stated that cancer drug resistance to small-cell lung cancer chemotherapy treatment could “impact the overall efficacy of the limited available treatment options, and leading to cancer reoccurrence.”