A breakthrough in metastasis could lead to better cancer treatments

The research has been published in the journal Nature Genetics.

Scientists also found that metastasis is not a process only cancer can cause. When they removed the NALCN protein from mice without cancer, they realized that healthy cells also left their original tissue and took a trip around the body to join other organs.

In an experiment, healthy cells of the pancreas traveled to the kidney and transformed into healthy kidney cells, which indicates that metastasis is not an abnormal process pertaining to cancer only. Until now, it has been thought so by the scientific community.

It seems that our organs are part of a collaborating machine.

NALCN and metastasis

"These findings are among the most important to have come out of my lab for three decades," said Professor Richard Gilbertson, group leader for the study and Director of the CRUK Cambridge Centre.

"Not only have we identified one of the elusive drivers of metastasis, but we have also turned a commonly held understanding of this on its head, showing how cancer hijacks processes in healthy cells for its own gains. If validated through further research, this could have far-reaching implications for how we prevent cancer from spreading and allow us to manipulate this process to repair damaged organs."

NALCN stands for sodium (Na+) leak channel, non-selective. Sodium leak channels are mainly expressed in the central nervous system. However, they can also be found in different internal parts of the body.