Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug

This discovery further led to the identification of a small molecule drug called SHP656, which can eradicate the clock proteins and prove effective for the treatment of glioblastoma.

“This is a potent molecule that’s very exciting to us in terms of its potential for deployment against glioblastoma,” said Steve Kay, Ph.D., the senior author of the study.

“We’re now starting to march down the path of clinical drug development—turning this from a science story into a translational one,” added Kay.

Raising awareness about glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that occurs in the brain or spinal cord. After being diagnosed, patients survive an average of only 15 months. Though it may develop at any age, it often affects older adults and leads to such symptoms as seizures, nausea, vomiting, and increasing headaches.

Despite more than 20 years of research on the causes and treatment of the disease, the prognosis of glioblastoma hasn't changed much.

"In the past decade, people have become increasingly conscious of glioblastoma with prominent political figures such as John McCain, Ted Kennedy, and Beau Biden succumbing to the disease and with President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot program," Priscilla Chan, an author of the study and a doctoral student in biomedical and biological sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, told Interesting Engineering.

"This study raises awareness about the unmet need for effective treatments for recurrent glioblastoma and the poor prognosis of the disease in which patients, on average, succumb to the disease within 15 months after initial diagnosis."

A new type of small molecule drug, the first to target circadian clock proteins as a way to treat glioblastoma, is now in phase 1 clinical trials. Issey Takahashi

The tumor is typically detected through a brain scan, and then the patient undergoes a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy treatments. While most tumors significantly recede after the initial therapy, few patients experience long-lasting remission. In the majority of patients, the cancer is observed to return with resistance to chemotherapy and radiation.