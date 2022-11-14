Breast cancer cells might have 'electrical language,' study claims

This new study published in Communications Biology discovered that breast cancer cells behave a lot like neurons.

Several bioelectric abnormalities occur in cells as they develop cancer. For instance, the cell membrane, which surrounds cells, becomes more positively charged than healthy cell membranes.

The scientists defend that this might point to an electrical communication network between cancer cells that might one day be a target for disruption, leading to the development of potential new treatments.

“When healthy cells become cancerous, the changes they undergo can help them to grow and spread. We know, for example, that certain genes that control cell multiplication can switch off, causing uncontrolled cell growth," said Dr. Amanda Froust, co-lead author from the Imperial School of London's Department of Bioengineering.

“We don't yet know why the voltage of membranes fluctuates in cancer cells, but our discovery and technology, enabled by the exciting collaboration of engineers and biologists, opens doors to further work that could help us better understand cancer signaling networks and growth.”

Electrical signals are blinking and waving

Eight breast cancer cell lines and one healthy breast cell line were used by the researchers to grow cells to evaluate the voltages. They used a microscope originally designed to capture electrical activity in brain cells to record the voltages of their cell membranes, and then they used machine learning to classify and characterize the signals.

The voltage of the cancer cell membranes was found to fluctuate. The electrical signals that appear to be "blinking" and "waving," though the additional investigation is required, may be cells communicating.