Breast implants are linked to several cancers, FDA warns

Reported symptoms from patients include swelling, pain, lumps, or changes in the skin. According to the FDA report, there is no need to get your implants checked or removed if you don't have any of these symptoms.

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the immune system and scientists had already linked an unusual cancer type called anaplastic large cell lymphoma primarily to textured implants, the surface of which is more likely to cause inflammation than those of smooth implants.

Moreover, the possibility of health risks increases in proportion to how old the implants are.

“Breast implants are not meant to be lifetime devices. They have a lifespan, and that might range from seven to 10-plus years, based on the implant and patient,” Dr. Tommaso Addona, a plastic surgeon and president of the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in New York, told CNN in 2019.

Even though lymphomas and other cancers around the implant seem to be rare, “health care providers and people who have or are considering breast implants should be aware that cases have been reported to the FDA and in the literature,” the FDA report said.