Study suggests c-section babies don't miss out on vital gut microbes

The research sheds light on how infants, typically thought of as sterile before birth, acquire the necessary microbes for their diverse microbiomes.

How do C-section babies get their microbiome?

The majority of microbiome research has been on the gut. However, most people don't know that we also have healthy microbial communities in our skin, respiratory tracts, and other areas.

The scientists collected samples from 120 Dutch moms and their newborns regularly to better understand how the microbiome changes throughout the first month of life.

Two hours after the babies were delivered, as well as at one day, one week, two weeks, and one month old, they took skin, nose, saliva, and gut microbiota samples from the infants.

In order to identify which of these sources was "seeding" the various microbiomes of the babies, the scientists also collected six different types of microbiome samples from the mothers: skin, breastmilk, nose, throat, fecal, and vaginal samples.

They next examined these findings in light of several variables, such as delivery method, antibiotic use, and breastfeeding, that are believed to affect microbiota transmission.

"We saw that many niches of the mother are important for the transmission of microbes," explained senior author Wouter de Steenhuijsen Piters in a press release.

"If some of these pathways are blocked for one reason or another—in this case, we saw that happening with the cesarean section—then these microbes can still reach the infant through other paths.