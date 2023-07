In a bid to tackle the surging mosquito population and prevent the spread of diseases in Southern California, the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District has unleashed an innovative weapon: drones armed with bacteria-filled spore pellets.

These high-tech drones are revolutionizing mosquito control by targeting mosquito development in marshes, large ponds, and parks. An unprecedented increase in mosquitoes following a winter that saw exceptional levels of rainfall forced the district into drastic measures to combat this buzzing menace.

“There's quite a bit more mosquitoes due to the rain,” John Savage, who recently operated the drone at San Joaquin Marsh Reserve, told Associated Press. “You can see out here almost every single marsh pond is full of water.”