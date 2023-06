Cigarette packets come with an array of graphic and sometimes disturbing photos of lungs and throats corroded by excessive smoking. The boxes are often accompanied by messages like “Cigarettes are addictive,” “Cigarettes cause fatal lung disease,” “Tobacco smoke can harm your children,” and “Cigarettes cause cancer.”

The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control requires warning messages to promote awareness against smoking.

Approximately 126 countries are mandated by law to have pictorial health warning labels printed on packages of cigarettes, as per Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

We have some unpleasant news if you thought the graphic images on cigarette packets annoyed us.