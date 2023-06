Massive wildfires in Canada continue to blaze, with little sign of abating.

The flames have expanded throughout Canada in the last six weeks, torching approximately 3.3 million hectares of land. The Canadian wildfire season runs from May to October, but experts say such a big inferno and devastation this early in the season is unusual.

And it might be one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in the history of Canada.

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, the devastation caused by these fires in this early month of the season is 13 times greater than the 10-year average.

What's worse, the smoke from wildfires in Canada has been sweeping into the United States. NOAA satellites captured enormous swathes of smoke plumes flowing toward regions of the United States.