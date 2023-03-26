Scientists discover how cancer cells evade immune system

This is according to a press release published Sunday by the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

The glycocalyx is developed with high levels of cell-surface mucins, which are thought to help protect the cancer cell from immune cell attack. However, up to now, there has been limited understanding of this barrier particularly as it relates to cell-based cancer immunotherapies.

These types of treatments involve removing immune cells from a patient, modifying them to seek and destroy cancer, and then putting them back into the patient’s body.

“We found that changes in the thickness of the barrier that were as small as 10 nanometers could affect the antitumor activity of our immune cells or the engineered cells used for immunotherapy,” said Sangwoo Park, a graduate student in Matthew Paszek’s Lab at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

“We used this information to engineer immune cells that can get through the glycocalyx, and we hope this approach could be used to enhance current cell-based immunotherapies.”

“Our lab has advanced a powerful strategy called scanning angle interference microscopy (SAIM) for measuring the nanoscale dimensions of the cancer cell glycocalyx,” said Park. “This imaging technique allows us to understand the structural relationship of cancer-associated mucins to the biophysical properties of the glycocalyx.”