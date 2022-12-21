Scientists break new ground in cancer fight by 'reinvigorating' T cells

This discovery is unexpected because many extensive studies before this believed that most worn-out T-cells' properties were "irreversible." Simply put, they were doomed to being subpar tumor killers.

As a result, the new approach, which focuses on T-cells' environment, opens up unique doors for improved tumor response to several immune-based cancer therapies.

Exhausted T-cells can join forces with cancer

"We often think about our immune system in absolutes: Certain types of cells are 'good,' and some are 'bad,'" said senior author Greg Delgoffe Ph.D., in a press release, an associate professor of immunology at Pitt's School of Medicine.

The new study discovered that when worn-out T-cells invade tumors, they actively switch off other cells in the area by altering the environment around them. "In other words, exhausted T-cells aren't just failing to work for us; they are actively working against us," said Delgoffe.

"The key takeaway from our work is that our immune system is critically sensitive to its local environment. In the right environment, cells typically thought to be anti-cancer can switch sides and work against us," he explained.

Critically, the argument that worn-out T-cells in cancer work against us also opens up new immunotherapy treatment options. This includes creating drugs that target the mechanism responsible for switching sides or creating better T-cells for cell-based therapies.