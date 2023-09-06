Cancer rates are increasing for those under 50

In recent years, reports of some types of cancer becoming increasingly prevalent among people in the under-50 age group have raised concerns about the incidence rates of cancer in young people.

A study published in July of 2021, revealed an increase of more than 50 percent since the 1990s for colorectal cancer among adults younger than 50. Meanwhile, research published in September of 2022 found that those under 50 were becoming increasingly more prone to having 14 different types of cancer since around 1990. This effect was present worldwide.

New report, same findings

Now, a new study has surfaced again indicating that the under-50 group has seen a rise in cancer cases in the last three decades, with 1.82 million new diagnoses reported in 2019 alone. The study, published in BMJ Oncology, found this fact was valid for 29 types of cancers, including breast, kidney and ovarian cancer.