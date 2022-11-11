Explainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s why
- The five-year survival rate for cancer is increasing.
- From 1991 to 2019, the fatal disease's death rate decreased by 32 percent.
- There are 3.5 million fewer deaths from cancer due to new treatments.
Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the second leading cause of death in the United States, as listed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
But there is good news.
Thanks to public health measures, numerous novel and innovative treatments, clinical studies, and increased awareness of good practices, this disease is being survived by more people than ever before.
Researchers recreate conditions for diamond rain on faraway planets to help make nanodiamonds and revolutionize several industries on Earth.