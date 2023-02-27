Trending
Nokia logo change
Euclid Spacecraft
TOI-5205 planet
Motorola Defy Satellite Link
Facial recognition drone
Enceladus moon
RadioGPT

Daily cannabis use is associated with a 34% heart disease risk

A recent study has proved the link between marijuana consumption and heart disease.
Ayesha Gulzar
| Feb 27, 2023 09:07 AM EST
Created: Feb 27, 2023 09:07 AM EST
health
Shot of dried marijuana and a rolled joint.
Shot of dried marijuana and a rolled joint.

gradyreese/iStock 

As more and more states in the U.S. decriminalize non-medical marijuana use, the pros and cons of this popular drug are being researched extensively. While positive effects such as high efficacy in treatment-resistant epilepsy, improved insomnia from depression and anxiety, and reduced symptoms of OCD have been found, the harmful effects of marijuana outweigh its benefits.

Cannabis contains heavy metals, which can lead to physical, muscular, and nervous system degeneration, mimicking diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, etc., according to one study. High-potency strains have been found to raise the incidence of psychotic disorders.

A recent Stanford University study adds to the debate on the drug's risks and benefits. Frequent marijuana use has been linked with a 34 percent increase in the risk of developing coronary artery disease (CAD) compared to individuals who have never used the drug, according to the press release.

CAD is a heart condition caused by the narrowing or blockage of blood vessels that supply the heart. In severe cases, it can lead to heart failure or a heart attack which is the third leading cause of mortality worldwide.

A data-driven approach

Researchers used self-reported data from a diverse U.S. health database to relate marijuana usage with CAD diagnosis rates. The team first made meticulous adjustments for age, sex, and other cardiovascular disease risk factors and then applied mendelian randomization — a statistical technique that uses genetic markers to investigate causal relationships between a risk factor and a disease outcome.

The team investigated genetic markers that cause cannabis use disorder (CUD) — a psychiatric condition leading to cannabis dependency — and CAD. The relationship between CUD and CAD is dose-response type meaning more frequent cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of CAD.

Most Popular

Physiological explanations

Cannabis use may increase heart rate and blood pressure, putting additional strain on the heart and blood vessels, resulting in plaque buildup on arteries' walls, per a UCLA study. Cannabis use may lead to chronic inflammation throughout the body, a known risk factor for the development of CAD.

Additionally, an in vivo study found that cannabis caused inflammation in cells that line the blood vessels leading to an increased risk for heart attacks. Hence, the harmful effects of marijuana on the cardiovascular system are undeniable.

With the increased legalization of marijuana, a rise in heart attacks may be observed, and previously unknown harms of cannabis may come to light. Therefore, cannabis users must be honest with their doctors regarding their drug intake to aid in better treatment.

The study will be presented at ACC.23 in New Orleans.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how

Researchers at the University of Tokyo fitted robotic eyes on a golf cart - to reduce accidents by self-driving vehicles. Did it work?

Deena Theresa | 9/24/2022
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
sciencepremiumElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
Chris Young| 8/10/2022
Animal-to-human transplant could be the key to tackling the organ donor shortage
sciencepremiumAnimal-to-human transplant could be the key to tackling the organ donor shortage
Deena Theresa| 8/16/2022
More Stories
health
US Department of Energy says COVID-19 most likely a result of lab leak
Ameya Paleja| 2/27/2023
health
US investigating links of its 'superbug' outbreak to Indian eyedrops
Loukia Papadopoulos| 2/25/2023
health
There's a link between migraines and blood sugar levels; geneticists unravel
Ayesha Gulzar| 2/24/2023