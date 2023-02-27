Daily cannabis use is associated with a 34% heart disease risk

Cannabis contains heavy metals, which can lead to physical, muscular, and nervous system degeneration, mimicking diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, etc., according to one study. High-potency strains have been found to raise the incidence of psychotic disorders.

A recent Stanford University study adds to the debate on the drug's risks and benefits. Frequent marijuana use has been linked with a 34 percent increase in the risk of developing coronary artery disease (CAD) compared to individuals who have never used the drug, according to the press release.

CAD is a heart condition caused by the narrowing or blockage of blood vessels that supply the heart. In severe cases, it can lead to heart failure or a heart attack which is the third leading cause of mortality worldwide.

A data-driven approach

Researchers used self-reported data from a diverse U.S. health database to relate marijuana usage with CAD diagnosis rates. The team first made meticulous adjustments for age, sex, and other cardiovascular disease risk factors and then applied mendelian randomization — a statistical technique that uses genetic markers to investigate causal relationships between a risk factor and a disease outcome.

The team investigated genetic markers that cause cannabis use disorder (CUD) — a psychiatric condition leading to cannabis dependency — and CAD. The relationship between CUD and CAD is dose-response type meaning more frequent cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of CAD.