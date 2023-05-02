Medicinal cannabis proves safe and effective for cancer pain relief, says study

According to a recent multicenter registry study published in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care, medicinal cannabis is a safe and effective way to relieve cancer pain while reducing dependence on opioids and other drugs. The study included 358 adult cancer patients whose information was submitted to the Quebec Cannabis Registry over 3.5 years.

According to the researchers, medicinal cannabis appeared well-tolerated, as only 15 cases of moderate to severe side effects were reported. Additionally, two serious side effects were unlikely to be associated with medicinal cannabis.

Is cannabis better than traditional drugs?

Cancer patients in advanced or terminal stages frequently suffer from pain, for which opioids and other medications are commonly prescribed. Nevertheless, many patients continue to experience pain, and the side effects of opioids may include constipation, nausea, respiratory depression, and drowsiness. Therefore, the researchers aimed to assess whether medicinal cannabis could offer a safe and effective alternative for pain relief while reducing the necessity of using other drugs.