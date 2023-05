The human intestinal tract is home to a vast majority of microorganisms residing in our bodies. Humans depend on these microorganisms for food digestion, protection against pathogens, and immune system regulation, among other critical functions.

How these microorganisms interact in the gut is usually studied by assessing the human stool due to difficulties in sampling the intestinal tract.

Making a significant pathway in furthering human gut microbiome studies, a group of researchers at UC Davis have developed a capsule that can literally deep dive into our digestive system and collect important information about micro inhabitants and our digestion process.

While there are other options available to sample the intestinal tract, like using endoscopy, researchers say that there’s a high chance of contamination from oral, gastric, or esophageal contents.