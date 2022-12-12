'Cellular glue' may help us finally build tissues and organs

“We were able to engineer cells in a manner that allows us to control which cells they interact with, and also to control the nature of that interaction,“ said Wendell Lim, Ph.D., the Byers Distinguished Professor of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology and director of UCSF’s Cell Design Institute. “This opens the door to building novel structures like tissues and organs.

Engineering new adult cells to make new connections

Body organs and tissues form in utero and continue to develop throughout childhood. Many of the molecular instructions that control these generative processes have vanished by adulthood, and some tissues, like nerves, are incapable of recovering from injury or disease.

Lim aims to overcome this by engineering new adult cells to make new connections. However, this requires an ability to engineer how cells interact with one another.

“The properties of a tissue, like your skin, for example, are determined in large part by how the different cells are organized within it,” said Adam Stevens, Ph.D., the Hartz Fellow in the Cell Design Institute and the first author of the paper. “We’re devising ways to control this organization of cells, which is central to being able to synthesize tissues with the properties we want them to have.”