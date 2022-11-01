‘Chameleon cancers’ avoid treatment by changing colors and identity

The study was published in the journal Blood.

There have been huge improvements and discoveries in treating blood cancers over the last 50 years, with 90% of children being cured from the blood cancer acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

However, while treating the blood cancer, doctors have realized that some forms of leukemia do not respond to treatment. For the patients who do not respond to treatment options, researchers are still working on new immunotherapies, like cell-based treatments, such as CAR T-cells.

Some leukemias can evade immunotherapies by stopping the production of cell proteins that the therapy targets.

Other leukemias switch to become a completely different kind of blood cancer, causing the therapies to stop working. Researchers discovered a specific gene called the MLL gene that creates a higher risk of the cancer returning in patients.

How do 'chameleon cancers' change?

The research team discovered the cause of ‘chameleon cancers.’ They revealed the mechanism that explains how these cancers change their appearance and identity.

The team examined tumorous DNA of twelve children and adults with ALL, whose cancer showed the change in the MLL gene. They noticed that on-off switches were changed.

“ALL cells carrying this chromosomal rearrangement have long been known to be able to relapse as a different type of blood cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML). By studying these switched MLL/AF4 leukemias we showed that the switch can happen in blood cells throughout different stages of development in the bone marrow,” said Dr Simon Bomken, co-lead author of the study and MRC Clinician Scientist and Honorary Consultant at Newcastle University.