Sweeteners seem like the perfect alternative to sugar. They are not unhealthy but give the same sweetness. However, scientists have discovered that a chemical formed during the digestion of a widely used sweetener is genotoxic, causing DNA damage. This groundbreaking study has raised serious concerns about the potential health risks of this widely used artificial sweetener.

This is according to a press release published by NC State University on Wednesday.

The sweetener under scrutiny is sucralose, commonly known by its trade name Splenda®. While previous research has shed light on the production of certain fat-soluble compounds in the gut after consuming sucralose, this new study focuses on one particular compound called sucralose-6-acetate.