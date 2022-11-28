A common chemotherapy drug could increase disease susceptibility in children of cancer survivors

Previous research has already shown that cancer treatments could increase patients’ possibility of developing the disease later in life, but this study is significant for being one of the first-known research demonstrating susceptibility can be passed down to the third generation of unexposed offspring.

“The findings suggest that if a patient receives chemotherapy, and then later has children, that their grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, may have an increased disease susceptibility due to their ancestors’ chemotherapy exposure,” said Michael Skinner, a biologist at Washington State University and corresponding author of the study.

However, Skinner also emphasized that chemotherapy can be a highly effective treatment, so these findings should not discourage cancer patients from receiving it.

As a precaution for cancer patients who plan to have children later, the researchers recommend considering cryopreservation to freeze germ cells before receiving chemotherapy.

Mimicking the course of a human patient's chemotherapy treatment

Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment that involves the use of medication to eradicate cancer cells. It comes in a wide variety of forms, but they all are designed to block cancer cells from multiplying, which stops them from developing and spreading in the body.

Ifosfamide, on the other hand, is a chemotherapy drug used to treat many types of cancer, such as testicular cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma, bladder cancer, small cell lung cancer, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer.