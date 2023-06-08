Chinese researchers build an 'aircraft carrier'-like nanoplatform that kills cancer cells

Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, accounting for around 10 million deaths annually. The most common type of cancer is breast cancer, which saw 2.26 million new cases in 2020 and led to 685,000 deaths globally.

Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a precancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. The cancer then sometimes metastasizes, meaning it spreads from one part of the body to another. This usually means that the cancer has advanced and reached a stage where it requires more aggressive treatment.

Conventional treatment methods like surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy can sometimes eradicate cancer cells but it leads to the degeneration of healthy tissues.