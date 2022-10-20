Chromosomes: Storing every living being's genetic setup in one molecule

Chromosomes come in different types and numbers according to the species.

Here's all you need to know about them.

What are chromosomes made of?

Chromosomes are made of a single DNA molecule that contains a certain number of genes and several types of proteins that comply with different functions.

The mixture of DNA and proteins is called chromatin. This complex helps compact DNA strands, which would otherwise be too long to fit in the cell. For example, human beings have about 5.9 feet (1.8 meters) of DNA in each cell. These DNA molecules end up fitting in just 30 nanometers of chromatin fibers, thanks to the presence of histones — a protein in the chromosome that aid in packaging the DNA into a highly compact form.

Mainly located in the nucleus of the cell, histones support structural units of DNA packaging called nucleosomes and play important roles in DNA replication, repair, and recombination. In other words, they not only give shape to the chromosomes but also protect the DNA in them and control gene activity.

DNA molecules wrap around the histone proteins, forming nucleosomes that look a bit like beads on a string. Nucleosomes further condense to form fibrous material called chromatin. When cells replicate, duplicated chromatins condense further and are separated into daughter cells during cell division.

Non-histone proteins in the chromosome include scaffold proteins, which help package DNA by binding two or more proteins together in a stable way; and DNA polymerases, which add new building blocks of DNA (nucleotides) to the DNA strands, “proofread” the integrity of the genome at the end of the process, and repair the strand if necessary —which makes them essential for DNA replication.

Types of human chromosomes

Humans, along with other animals, have linear chromosomes that are arranged in pairs within the nucleus of the cell.

The only human cells that do not contain pairs of chromosomes are reproductive cells, or gametes, which carry just one copy of each chromosome. These are termed allosomes, as opposed to autosomes (nonsex chromosomes).

The cells of humans and other complex organisms also include a much smaller circular chromosome, similar to those found in bacteria. Circular chromosomes are found in the mitochondria — structures located outside the nucleus which serve as the cell's "powerhouses."