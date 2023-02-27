New cell therapy for chronic heart failure actually works, here is how

They have proposed a treatment called MPC (mesenchymal precursor cell) therapy. During the clinical trials, MPC therapy drastically improved heart functions and reduced the risk of heart attack and stroke in the patients.

“For millions of people in the United States over the age of 20 who suffer from heart failure, MPC therapy could change the future of cardiovascular care for patients with heart failure due to inflammation,” said Dr. Joseph G. Rogers, President of the THI.

How does MPC therapy work?

Chronic heart failure adversely affects the heart’s pumping ability by making the heart muscles weaker over time. It increases the risk of death from a heart attack, stroke, and various other cardiovascular diseases. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the disease.

The researchers propose that by using special stem cells known as MPCs, patients could get relief from chronic heart failure. These stem cells act as immunomodulators in the body and prevent infection by suppressing or exciting the immune system. The MPCs used by the researchers are developed by Mesoblast Inc., an Australian biotech company.