Chronic jet lag has been discovered in HIV-positive people, study shows

HIV in Africa is one of the most severe humanitarian crises. As stated in the SOS, Africans account for two-thirds of all HIV-infected people worldwide.

Researchers from Northumbria and Surrey universities in the United Kingdom, as well as the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town in South Africa, evaluated adults aged 45 and above in Mpumalanga province, where one in every four persons has HIV. As a result, the sickness is endemic and unrelated to any lifestyle modifications.

They discovered that in HIV-positive subjects, physiological daily rhythms, as indicated by the melatonin, were delayed by more than an hour on average. Their sleep cycle was also shorter, with researchers seeing that it began later and ended earlier.

HIV Test, HIV Positive. atakan/iStock

In light of the findings, the study suggests the possibility that HIV infection may cause a circadian rhythm disorder similar to the disruption experienced in shift work or jet lag.

"The participants living with HIV essentially experience the one-hour disruption associated with switching to daylight savings time, but every single morning," says Professor Malcolm von Schantz, Professor of Chronobiology at Northumbria University, corresponding author of the publication.

"This happens in spite of the fact that essentially everybody is exposed to the same light-dark cycle. Our findings have important potential implications for the health and well-being of people living with HIV, especially given the well-established relationships between disrupted circadian rhythms and sleep deprivation."

"This is very similar to the risk profile observed in shift workers. Understanding and mitigating this disruption may be an important step towards helping people living with HIV live healthier lives," added Dr. Karine Scheuermaier from the University of the Witwatersrand, senior author of the study.