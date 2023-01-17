Circumcision leads to changes in penis microbiome, study finds

Circumcision is a medical procedure that doctors perform on male human beings. It involves the surgical removal of the foreskin of the penis. The procedure usually takes about 20 minutes and is well tolerated.

The procedure is common in North America, West Africa, and the Middle East as a religious ritual or preventative health measure. In the U.S., about 64 percent of newborn boys undergo circumcision.

Circumcision and the penile microbiome

Researchers have known for a while that circumcision alters the penis microbiome. But they don't know exactly how the procedure affects human health. Now researchers are trying to fill in the gap.

"The hypothesis is that it has to do with the inflammation and bacteria under the foreskin," said Laura Bukavina, MD, MPH, a urologic oncology fellow at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia and senior author of the study.

For the study, investigators examined changes to the microbiome and mycobiome in 11 toilet-trained children who had undergone circumcision for cosmetic reasons or because of difficulty retracting their foreskin.

The researchers collected data using 16S ribosomal RNA sequencing to differentiate between enzymes and bacteria present on the foreskin. They found a significant shift in both the quantity and types of organisms present on the penis before and after circumcision, particularly those linked to penile inflammation in adulthood.

Results showed that certain types of bacteria, such as Clostridiales, Bacteroidales, and Campylobacterales, were found in lower quantities after circumcision. The bacteria have been implicated in several conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease, penile infections, and cancers.

While other bacteria species like Actinomycetales and Lactobacillales were found to be more abundant after circumcision. These bacteria have anti-inflammatory properties and are known to positively affect human health.

It is also worth mentioning that the organism typically responsible for urinary tract infections (UTIs), Escherichia coli, was not found in either circumcised or uncircumcised samples.

Although the research may eventually provide a clearer picture of the benefits or drawbacks of circumcision, it's too early to draw any conclusive results.