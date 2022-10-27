This company cloned cannabis cells in a bioreactor, and they’re 12 times stronger than normal

As per BioHarvest Sciences, the innovation may make it easier, less expensive, and more environmentally friendly to access cannabis' therapeutic properties. It has begun the process of requesting the appropriate permissions to produce and market its product for medical use in Israel and the US.

BioHarvest unique compositions. BioHarvest Sciences

“We don’t grow the plant at all. We grow them in huge bioreactors in just three weeks — while regular cannabis takes 14 to 23 weeks,” BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel said to the Times of Israel.

“Our tech can also significantly increase the levels of active ingredients, as a percent of the weight, versus what is found normally in the plant."

"Every gram emerging from the bioreactor in Rehovot requires less water and other resources to grow than a gram from a cannabis plant— and will stretch considerably further in terms of treating patients," Sobel also stated.

A medical innovation

As reported in the Times of Israel, the biomass that emerges from the bioreactor is made up of cells that are genetically unaltered and identical to those found in cannabis generated from plants. Patients can receive it in a variety of formulations, including pills, drops, chewing gum, and smokable forms, said Sobel.