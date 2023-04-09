Trending
AI is coming to Google Search
SpaceX's Orbital Launch
Ocean Cleanup
New Mars map
Smart automation and AI
Lab-grown fat

'Coco': Animal rescue center successfully treats dog for alcohol addiction

The animal came into the center with a companion that sadly did not survive the ordeal.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 09, 2023 08:06 AM EST
Created: Apr 09, 2023 08:06 AM EST
health
Untitled design (90).jpg
Coco

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust/Facebook 

An animal rescue center in Plymouth, western England, has had to treat a Labrador mix for alcoholism after the animal was taken in following the death of his owner.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust shared the news on Wednesday on Facebook and revealed that the animal’s name was Coco and that he was a two-year-old male. He came in with another canine and they were both treated by an emergency vet after having fits.

"After arriving with his canine pal following the death of his owner, he and his companion became quickly unwell. Coco's friend was repeatedly fitting, and soon after, Coco also started to fit," said Woodside Animal Welfare Trust.

The other dog sadly did not survive the ordeal.

Emergency care

“A vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care but sadly Coco's friend passed away despite our best efforts. Coco continued to be seriously unwell and required round the clock care,” wrote the shelter.

“It became clear that he was suffering from  symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal.  He spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.”

After a while the dog was able to get off of the medication and even started to behave like a normal dog. The shelter specified that he is not yet ready for adoption as mentally he is still very anxious at times and still needs professional care.  

Most Popular

The shelter noted that the cause of the alcohol poisoning remained unknown.

“No-one knows the specifics on how these dogs got into the situation with alcohol but we do know that without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heart breaking ordeal,” wrote the shelter.

Alcohol toxicity is not common in dogs as they are not innately drawn to alcoholic beverages. However, accidents can happen. 

If a dog does accidentally consume alcohol, it’s hard to know whether the amount consumed is at dangerous levels. In such cases, it is best to contact a vet immediately.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/08/image/jpeg/2yUEOTR2b02AfYVTHjOQiCVRVypyxKHRVV4aJEdC.jpg
Apple files patent for newer version of the iPod
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/07/image/jpeg/Yf40Eog8ShXr0akIV2OGoyjGQt3EgFouXFKbpG84.jpg
A Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/uX71ns9qH0EncvrUqx66TwroIWtaDkFv1lRc2WVs.jpg
ChatGPT-powered Furby reveals plans for 'complete domination over humanity'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/wLn4W6c0cLLxqEKB6d5ghjFkUlMNZsk5wv00hRBz.jpg
Pear Ring: The social experiment that wants to end dating apps
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/15/image/jpeg/hFcdP7FahzWRZtmzaM9uG2RiZw7aCbppEufZYHAE.jpg
Airless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber waste
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/08/image/jpeg/iSUkTsTv0icZk7VhlUzQBn52A065BK6Tu8uzVHBb.jpg
Google updates Earth's Timelapse feature with two years of recent data
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/webp/Gr12zme3KPKPqIlUuwRwXMMoutb9SWGnn8FeWoyq.webp
There is only one of this in the world
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/08/image/png/1uxarRWPWEBWUEUijTLto3K3LJoMqJy60me57iMh.png
Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/AeKXo1p1gWH6TLmmFHLgJmaL0myPefpt8yA0QtOt.jpg
A novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawater
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/03/image/jpeg/DlCBAWXqsZAXWSeLoOuy3Rj8P3QYVBoMAOVpoffG.jpg
AI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI interns
More Stories
scienceExploring emotions, the brain, and free will with Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett
Eric James Beyer| 8/9/2022
innovationAmazon hosts a first in Quantum computing: Aquila, a neutral-atom Quantum computer
Stephen Vicinanza| 12/11/2022
innovationThese robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockages
Sade Agard| 10/16/2022