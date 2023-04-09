'Coco': Animal rescue center successfully treats dog for alcohol addiction

"After arriving with his canine pal following the death of his owner, he and his companion became quickly unwell. Coco's friend was repeatedly fitting, and soon after, Coco also started to fit," said Woodside Animal Welfare Trust.

The other dog sadly did not survive the ordeal.

Emergency care

“A vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care but sadly Coco's friend passed away despite our best efforts. Coco continued to be seriously unwell and required round the clock care,” wrote the shelter.

“It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal. He spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.”

After a while the dog was able to get off of the medication and even started to behave like a normal dog. The shelter specified that he is not yet ready for adoption as mentally he is still very anxious at times and still needs professional care.