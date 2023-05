As human beings age, our cognitive abilities, such as memory, attention, processing speed, and problem-solving skills, decline.

Cognitive decline in adulthood is associated with changes in the structure and function of the brain. As people age, the brain undergoes many changes, such as loss of synapses and dysfunction in neural networks. In some cases, age-related diseases can further accelerate these processes, leading to more severe cognitive impairments that impact daily functioning.

However, over the past few decades, there has been a lot of promising research challenging the notion of cognitive decline in older adulthood. A study by Lars Nyberg and Sara Pudas from Umeå University in Sweden revealed that fluid cognitive abilities, such as cognitive control, working memory, and episodic memory, can improve in older adults.